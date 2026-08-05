

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp. (O) on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter earnings and revenue, while raising its full-year adjusted funds from operations guidance.



Realty Income reported second-quarter net income available to common stockholders of $344.0 million, or $0.37 per share, compared with $196.9 million, or $0.22 per share, in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) rose to $1.02 billion, or $1.09 per share, from $947.5 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.



Total revenue for the quarter increased to $1.55 billion from $1.41 billion a year earlier.



Looking ahead, Realty Income raised its 2026 AFFO per share guidance to a range of $4.44 to $4.45 from the prior range of $4.41 to $4.44.



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