

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $550 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $364 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.



Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $727 million or $1.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.8% to $3.134 billion from $2.730 billion last year.



eBay Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $550 Mln. vs. $364 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $3.134 Bln vs. $2.730 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.36 To $ 1.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.07 B To $ 3.12 B



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