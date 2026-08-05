

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $705 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $698 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.



Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.573 billion or $2.43 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $19.154 billion from $17.340 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $705 Mln. vs. $698 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.09 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $19.154 Bln vs. $17.340 Bln last year.



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