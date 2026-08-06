

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - APA Corporation (APA) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $747 million, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $603 million, or $1.67 per share, last year.



Excluding items, APA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $669 million or $1.89 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $2.373 billion from $2.178 billion last year.



APA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $747 Mln. vs. $603 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.11 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue: $2.373 Bln vs. $2.178 Bln last year.



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