Curitiba, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Copel (NYSE American: ELPC) (BVMF: CPLE3) closed the second quarter of 2026 with strong financial and operational performance, mainly driven by:

Copel Distribution: billed market growth of 7.2%, driven by stronger economic activity within the concession area, expansion of the customer base, and higher temperatures. This momentum resulted in a significant 34.5% increase in the segment's recurring EBITDA.

Copel Generation and Energy Trading: captured approximately BRL 75 million in market opportunities (hydrological optimization and inter-submarket arbitrage), demonstrating the high efficiency and agility of the active management of its energy portfolio.

Consolidated recurring EBITDA reached BRL 1.6 billion in 2Q26, up 20.8% from the BRL 1.3 billion reported in the same period of the previous year. Recurring net income also showed strong growth, totaling BRL 645.1 million, a 42.6% increase compared to 2Q25. This outstanding performance reflects the continued realization of the Company's operational synergies and its disciplined cost management, as evidenced by a 0.9% reduction in recurring manageable costs and expenses (recurring PMSO) compared to the same quarter of 2025.

In terms of investments, Copel recorded Capex of BRL 957.2 million in 2Q26. Half of this amount was allocated to the modernization and automation of the distribution network, with a focus on service excellence and maintaining quality indicators (DEC and FEC). In Generation, the highlight was the start of investments aimed at expanding the capacity of the Governador Bento Munhoz Hydroelectric Plant (Foz do Areia, or FDA) and the Governador Ney Braga Hydroelectric Plant (Segredo), strategic projects awarded in the Capacity Reserve Auction (LRCAP).

Leverage stood at 2.9x net debt-to-EBITDA at the end of June, fully aligned with the new optimal capital structure parameters approved by the Board of Directors in July. This update provides the financial flexibility required to support Copel's third strategic growth and asset expansion cycle while maintaining strict risk discipline.

On the strategic and service front, the outcome of Copel Distribution's tariff review process reflected the consolidation of the Company's ongoing investments in the modernization and strengthening of Paraná's electrical infrastructure. The growth of the asset base underscores Copel's continued commitment to enhancing the quality, reliability, and efficiency of the power system, generating direct and sustainable benefits for consumers and society in Paraná. At the same time, reinforcing its climate governance and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments, Copel is proactively managing the impacts of El Niño, strategically positioning its portfolio to mitigate risks, ensure supply stability, and safeguard energy security.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308318

Source: Copel - Companhia Parananaense de Energia