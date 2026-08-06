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WKN: A3DAKV | ISIN: CA88034V3048 | Ticker-Symbol: 7F4
Frankfurt
05.08.26 | 15:42
33,600 Euro
-2,33 % -0,800
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TENAZ ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENAZ ENERGY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,40033,20005.08.
32,60033,00005.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TENAZ ENERGY
TENAZ ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TENAZ ENERGY CORP33,600-2,33 %
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