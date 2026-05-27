CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Tenaz Energy Corp. ("Tenaz", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: TNZ) is pleased to announce the results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 27, 2026. A total of 10,552,909 common shares, representing approximately 32.7% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

All the matters put forward before the shareholders, as set out in the Company's management information circular dated April 22, 2026, were approved by the shareholders.

Number of Directors: The number of directors was fixed at 6.

Votes for Votes against # % # % 10,523,682 99.72 29,227 0.28

Election of Directors: Each of the following six nominees were elected directors of the Company:

Nominee Votes for Votes withheld # % # % Anna Alderson 10,217,375 99.71 29,822 0.29 John Chambers 10,083,632 98.40 163,565 1.60 Anthony Marino 10,245,486 99.98 1,711 0.02 Marty Proctor 10,127,917 98.84 119,280 1.16 Varinia Radu 10,136,832 98.92 110,365 1.08 Mark Rollins 10,137,332 98.93 109,865 1.07

Appointment of Auditor: Deloitte LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Company.

Votes for Votes withheld # % # % 10,519,837 99.69 33,072 0.31

About Tenaz Energy Corp.

Tenaz Energy Corp. is an energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets. Tenaz is the largest natural gas producer in the Netherlands and develops crude oil and natural gas at Leduc-Woodbend in Alberta. Additional information regarding Tenaz is available on SEDAR+ and at www.tenazenergy.com. Tenaz's Common Shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "TNZ".

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Source: Tenaz Energy Corp.