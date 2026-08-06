

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toray Industries Inc. (TRYIF) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY31.262 billion, or JPY21.44 per share. This compares with JPY17.151 billion, or JPY11.14 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to JPY678.967 billion from JPY595.829 billion last year.



Toray Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY31.262 Bln. vs. JPY17.151 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY21.44 vs. JPY11.14 last year. -Revenue: JPY678.967 Bln vs. JPY595.829 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 61.80 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.830 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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