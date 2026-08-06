

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT, Inc. (NTTYY) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY274.83 billion, or JPY3.38 per share. This compares with JPY259.71 billion, or JPY3.14 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to JPY3.618 trillion from JPY3.262 trillion last year.



NTT, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY274.83 Bln. vs. JPY259.71 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY3.38 vs. JPY3.14 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.618 Tn vs. JPY3.262 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 12.10 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 15.060 T



All EPS are basic.



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