

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (STBFY) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY42.075 billion, or JPY136.17 per share. This compares with JPY41.138 billion, or JPY133.13 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to JPY899.879 billion from JPY806.411 billion last year.



Suntory Beverage & Food Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY42.075 Bln. vs. JPY41.138 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY136.17 vs. JPY133.13 last year. -Revenue: JPY899.879 Bln vs. JPY806.411 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 288.03 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.826 T



All EPS are basic.



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