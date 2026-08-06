

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE, DTE.MI, DTEGY), a major German telecom company, on Thursday reported a decline in net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company reported net income of EUR 2.450 billion, or EUR 0.51 per share, compared with EUR 2.615 billion, or EUR 0.54 per share in the same period last year.



Adjusted income was EUR 2.784 billion, or EUR 0.58 per share, less than EUR 2.504 billion, or EUR 0.51 per share a year ago.



Profit from operations was EUR 6.863 billion as against the prior year's EUR 6.642 billion. EBITDA moved up to EUR 12.818 billion from EUR 12.406 billion in the previous year. Net revenue was EUR 29.933 billion, up from EUR 28.671 billion a year ago.



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