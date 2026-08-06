

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR73.07 million, or EUR6.43 per share. This compares with EUR63.38 million, or EUR5.57 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to EUR323.90 million from EUR310.95 million last year.



Rational AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR73.07 Mln. vs. EUR63.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR6.43 vs. EUR5.57 last year. -Revenue: EUR323.90 Mln vs. EUR310.95 Mln last year.



full-year 2026, company confirms forecast of growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range



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