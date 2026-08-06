

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Amended: Corrects non-GAAP EPS)



Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year.



The company's net income on GAAP basis totaled $107.4 million, or $2.34 per share. This compares with $89.5 million, or $1.58 per share, last year.



Excluding items, on a non-GAAP basis Paycom Software reported adjusted earnings of $127.7 million or $2.78 per share for the period, compared with $116.6 million, or $2.06 a share during the corresponding periold last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $531.2 million from $483.6 million last year.



Paycom Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-GAAP Earnings: $107.4 Mln. vs. $89.5 Mln. last year. -GAAP EPS: $2.34 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue: $531.2 Mln vs. $483.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.197 billion To $ 2.212 billion



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