Moonpig Group Plc - Publication of Supplementary Note relating to the Annual Report and Accounts 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06

6 August 2026

Moonpig Group plc

Publication of Supplementary Note relating to the Annual Report and Accounts 2026

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") has today published a supplementary note, together with an independent auditor's report thereon, relating to the Directors' Remuneration report set out on pages 99 to 117 of its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2026.

The supplementary note corrects the omission of LTIP awards vesting in FY26 from the CFO column of the 'Single Total Figure of Remuneration' table, which arose due to a data extraction error during finalisation of the table. The correct LTIP award amount was disclosed in the 'Awards vested in the year' section on page 112. The underlying LTIP performance outcomes are unchanged.

The supplementary note and the independent auditor's report thereon are being sent to, or otherwise made available to, shareholders and are available to view or download on the Company's corporate website at https://www.moonpig.group .

Copies of the above documents have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Enquiries

Moonpig Group Jayne Powell, Company Secretary company-secretary@moonpig.com

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.