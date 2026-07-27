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WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
27.07.26 | 08:04
2,920 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0803,20012:17
PR Newswire
27.07.2026 12:06 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 27

Transaction in own shares

Moonpig Group plc (the 'Company') announces that between 20 July 2026 and 24 July 2026 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £32.5m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 7 May 2026.

Description of shares: Moonpig Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Date of transaction

Number of Shares repurchased

Weighted average price paid per Share (pence)

Lowest price paid per Share (pence)

Highest price paid per Share (pence)

20 July 2026

96,400

269.1954

266.4000

271.8000

21 July 2026

97,500

268.2917

265.2000

270.2000

22 July 2026

96,900

266.9438

264.0000

269.4000

23 July 2026

97,400

262.9766

260.8000

266.2000

24 July 2026

100,000

261.0442

258.8000

263.2000

Broker: J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights will be 299,543,146 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 299,543,146 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Moonpig Group plc

investors@moonpig.com, moonpig@client.sodali.com

Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

© 2026 PR Newswire
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