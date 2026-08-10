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WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
10.08.26 | 08:02
3,180 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9803,78019:06
PR Newswire
10.08.2026 12:06 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 10

Transaction in own shares

Moonpig Group plc (the 'Company') announces that between 3 August 2026 and 7 August 2026 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £32.5m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 7 May 2026.

Description of shares: Moonpig Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Date of transaction

Number of Shares repurchased

Weighted average price paid per Share (pence)

Lowest price paid per Share (pence)

Highest price paid per Share (pence)

3 August 2026

94,300

277.5395

275.6000

279.2000

4 August 2026

92,491

277.1237

275.0000

280.0000

5 August 2026

93,100

284.1820

282.0000

285.6000

6 August 2026

91,900

284.3095

281.4000

286.2000

7 August 2026

91,200

287.0877

284.8000

289.4000

Broker: J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights will be 298,601,655 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 298,601,655 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Moonpig Group plc

investors@moonpig.com, moonpig@client.sodali.com

Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

© 2026 PR Newswire
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