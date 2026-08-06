

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Uplus Corp. (032640.KS), a South Korean mobile network operator and telecommunications company, on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter net income despite a decline in revenue from a year earlier.



For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 219.7 billion from KRW 219.5 billion in the previous year.



Operating income increased to KRW 344.5 billion from KRW 304.5 billion in the prior year.



Sales declined to KRW 3.69 trillion from KRW 3.84 trillion in the previous year.



On Wednesday, LG Uplus closed trading 0.54% higher at KRW 15,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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