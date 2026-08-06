

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. (9984.T) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY347.330 billion, or JPY59.85 per share. This compares with JPY421.819 billion, or JPY72.82 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.9% to JPY2.019 trillion from JPY1.820 trillion last year.



SoftBank Group Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY347.330 Bln. vs. JPY421.819 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY59.85 vs. JPY72.82 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.019 Tn vs. JPY1.820 Tn last year.



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