

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation moderated less than expected in July, flash data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.2 percent year-over-year in July, following a 0.7 percent increase in June. Economists had expected inflation to slow to 0.1 percent.



Inflation based on the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate eased to 0.7 percent in July from 1.3 percent a month ago.



'Energy prices decreased significantly in July, which contributed to a lower inflation rate according to CPI and CPIF,' Mikael Nordin, a statistician at Statistics Sweden, said.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.3 percent versus a 0.4 percent rise in June.



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