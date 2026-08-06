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WKN: 854607 | ISIN: JP3814000000 | Ticker-Symbol: FJI
Tradegate
06.08.26 | 08:59
18,995 Euro
-8,98 % -1,875
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,61019,20509:45
18,01019,00009:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FUJIFILM
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION18,995-8,98 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.