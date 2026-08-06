

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIY) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY37.424 billion, or JPY31.23 per share. This compares with JPY53.767 billion, or JPY44.59 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to JPY826.493 billion from JPY749.482 billion last year.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY37.424 Bln. vs. JPY53.767 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY31.23 vs. JPY44.59 last year. -Revenue: JPY826.493 Bln vs. JPY749.482 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 234.19 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.560 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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