

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Olympus Corporation (OCPNF) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY19.102 billion, or JPY17.72 per share. This compares with JPY8.991 billion, or JPY7.96 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to JPY240.400 billion from JPY206.512 billion last year.



Olympus Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY19.102 Bln. vs. JPY8.991 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY17.72 vs. JPY7.96 last year. -Revenue: JPY240.400 Bln vs. JPY206.512 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 102.26 To JPY 89.59 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.076 T To JPY 1.055 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News