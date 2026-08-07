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WKN: A14Z74 | ISIN: JP3752900005 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JP
Tradegate
07.08.26 | 15:37
13,600 Euro
+3,03 % +0,400
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,10013,50018:10
13,20013,40016:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JAPAN POST
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD13,600+3,03 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.