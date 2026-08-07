

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP.F) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY23.576 billion, or JPY54.77 per share. This compares with JPY45.348 billion, or JPY100.78 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to JPY372.946 billion from JPY366.140 billion last year.



Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY23.576 Bln. vs. JPY45.348 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY54.77 vs. JPY100.78 last year. -Revenue: JPY372.946 Bln vs. JPY366.140 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 224.45 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.530 T



EPS Guidance is Basic.



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