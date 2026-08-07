

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Terumo Corporation (TRUMF, 4543.T), a Japanese medical technology company, on Friday reported a surge in net earnings, helped by increased revenue, reflecting the positive performance of all segments of the company. In addition, Terumo has revised up its annual earnings outlook to reflect the refund of U.S. tariffs and the recognition of settlement proceeds received in the first quarter.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company reported net income of JPY 70.426 billion, or JPY 47.73 per share, higher than JPY 41.843 billion, or JPY 28.36 per share in the same period last year. This increase in net income was mainly due to increased revenue and the recognition of settlement proceeds.



Operating earnings were JPY 89.480 billion, compared with JPY 55.885 billion in the previous year. Revenue was JPY 311.810 billion, up from JPY 259.965 billion in the previous year.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (the full year), the company now anticipates net profit of JPY 193.100 billion, compared with the earlier outlook of JPY 165.300 billion. Terumo now expects earnings of JPY 130.91 per basic share, higher than the earlier guidance of JPY 112.06 per basic share.



The health company still anticipates revenue of JPY 1.239 trillion, unchanged from the prior expectation of JPY 1.239 trillion.



For the full year, Terumo intends to pay a total dividend of JPY 36 per share, higher than last year's JPY 30 per share.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company had posted net profit of JPY 135.914 billion, or JPY 92.14 per basic share, on revenue of JPY 1.131 trillion.



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