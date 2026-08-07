

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - KDDI Corp. (KDDIY.PK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY195.465 billion, or JPY51.33 per share. This compares with JPY160.069 billion, or JPY40.22 per share, last year.



Excluding items, KDDI Corp. reported adjusted earnings of JPY193.442 billion or JPY50.81 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to JPY1.487 trillion from JPY1.416 trillion last year.



KDDI Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY195.465 Bln. vs. JPY160.069 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY51.33 vs. JPY40.22 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.487 Tn vs. JPY1.416 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 196.29 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 6.410 T



Guidance is Basic Adjusted EPS



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News