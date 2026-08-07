

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The Swiss franc rose to 0.9352 against the euro and 1.0915 against the pound, from early lows of 0.9366 and 1.0935, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc advanced to 0.8116 and 195.15 from early lows of 0.8129 and 194.78, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.91 against the euro, 1.07 against the pound, 0.80 against the greenback and 201.00 against the yen.



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