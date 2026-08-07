

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GS Retail Co. Ltd. (007070.KS) reported that its second quarter operating income grew to 109.4 billion Korean won versus 85.8 billion won, a year ago, an increase of 27.5%. Net income was 64.6 billion won for the quarter, compared to 14.2 billion won in the second quarter of 2025, a 354.5% increase. Sales reached 3.175 trillion won, up 6.7% from 2.976 trillion won in the prior-year period.



For the six-month period, cumulative sales reached 6.03 trillion won, a 5.3% increase from 5.726 trillion won in the same period last year.



GS Retail shares are trading at 28,350 won on the Korea Exchange, up 7.18%.



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