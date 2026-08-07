Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for a thought-provoking conversation with David Christie, President and COO of Globex Mining Enterprises (TSX: GMX, OTCQX: GLBXF, Frankfurt: G1MN). While most mining companies bet everything on a single flagship asset, Globex has quietly built one of the most diversified mineral portfolios in the sector-spanning hundreds of properties, multiple commodities, and numerous jurisdictions. In this exclusive interview, David reveals how Globex operates as a "royalty generator" rather than a traditional explorer, why a portfolio approach creates multiple catalysts at once, and how the company is projecting 900% royalty revenue growth by 2032. Discover the massive drill programs underway-including over 300,000 meters being funded by partners-and the upcoming catalysts like the Mont Sorcier feasibility study that could reshape how the market values this unique player. If you are an investor looking for quality assets, sustainable long-term growth, and a strategy built to win in any commodity cycle, this is a must-watch.