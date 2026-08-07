Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for a compelling conversation with Nolan Peterson, CEO of Atlas Salt (TSXV: SALT, OTCQX: SALQF, Frankfurt: 9D00). While investors and governments scramble for lithium, rare earths, and gold, one of the most essential commodities on earth is quietly being overlooked-salt. Atlas Salt is the only publicly traded salt development company in North America actively advancing a new mine into production, and they have already crossed the critical line from planning into execution with equipment mobilized and earthworks underway. Nolan explains why salt is not a low-growth business but a supply chain necessity that keeps economies running, why logistics-not resource-are the real barrier to entry, and how Atlas has assembled all the pieces including a world-class deposit, a streamlined town development permit, and a path to 60-70% project financing through senior secured debt. With 25 years of reserves plus another 50 years of resource, this long-life asset offers decades of predictable cash flows that even copper mines rarely match. If you are looking for a resource story that flies under the radar but touches every citizen's daily life, this is a must-watch.