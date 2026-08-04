Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Atlas Salt Inc.: Advancing Its Great Atlantic Salt Project Toward Construction in Newfoundland

Atlas Salt Inc. (TSXV: SALT) (OTCQX: SALQF) (FSE: 9D00) (the "Company" or "Atlas Salt") reviewed its Great Atlantic Salt Project, a shallow, high-purity salt deposit two kilometres from a deepwater port in Newfoundland, including a 2025 updated feasibility study projecting C$188 million in average annual post-tax free cash flow and its path toward becoming eastern North America's first major new salt mine in decades.

The article examines Atlas Salt's freight and cost advantages in serving the North American de-icing market, against the backdrop of a structurally undersupplied continent that imports millions of tonnes of road salt annually.

To read the full article, please visit Benzinga at: https://www.benzinga.com/partner/markets/equities/26/08/60905490/atlas-salt-advances-eastern-north-america-s-first-major-new-salt-mine-decades

About Atlas Salt Inc.

Atlas Salt Inc. (TSXV: SALT) (OTCQX: SALQF) (FSE: 9D00) is developing North America's next salt mine and is committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, the company is poised to make significant contributions to the North American salt market while upholding its values of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

Learn more at atlassalt.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307922

Source: Market One Media Group Inc.