

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sysmex Corporation (SSMXY.PK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY8.691 billion, or JPY14.17 per share. This compares with JPY4.553 billion, or JPY7.30 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.6% to JPY130.674 billion from JPY105.731 billion last year.



Sysmex Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY8.691 Bln. vs. JPY4.553 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY14.17 vs. JPY7.30 last year. -Revenue: JPY130.674 Bln vs. JPY105.731 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 60.89 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 545.000 B



EPS Guidance is Basic



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