

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR325.0 million, or EUR1.794 per share. This compares with EUR313.1 million, or EUR1.711 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to EUR4.858 billion from EUR4.516 billion last year.



Kingspan Group plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR325.0 Mln. vs. EUR313.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.794 vs. EUR1.711 last year. -Revenue: EUR4.858 Bln vs. EUR4.516 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News