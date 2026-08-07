

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed two executive orders aimed at limiting birthright citizenship and 'birth tourism' in the United States.



The first Executive Order identifies certain categories of children of immigrants who are not entitled to birthright citizenship consistent with historical exceptions recognized by the Supreme Court in Trump v. Barbara case.



The second Executive Order delegates presidential authorities to the Secretary of State and Secretary of Homeland Security and directs them to ban the so-called practice of birth tourism, through which pregnant mothers coming to the United States to give birth so that their children will automatically get U.S. citizenship.



'This should have happened years ago, but we're taking care of it now,' Trump said after signing the orders at the Oval Office Thursday, saying the Supreme Court striking down his previous attempt to curb the more than a century-old birthright citizenship policy as a 'very unfortunate decision'.



'My Administration has guarded against the risks posed by malign foreign actors who attempt to swindle American citizens by taking advantage of the generosity of our Nation,' Trump said in the first executive order.



The Trump Administration had accused Russians and Chinese of taking advantage of birthright citizenship to infiltrate into the United States.



On June 30, the Supreme Court ruled in Trump v. Barbara that the Constitution extends the privilege of citizenship to children born to parents in the United States 'for whom no extraterritorial fiction applies.'



After the Supreme Court's decision, the Administration continues to guard against efforts to obtain citizenship by malign foreign actors and other categories of aliens whom the Supreme Court recognized are ineligible for birthright citizenship under historically recognized exceptions, the White House said.



It added that the Administration upholds the integrity of the Nation's immigration system by denying the entry of birth tourists who often work with malign syndicates to evade immigration laws and who plan to exploit their temporary admission to obtain American citizenship.



The Trump Administration launched an unprecedented denaturalization surge targeting those who fraudulently obtained U.S. citizenship.



During its second term, the Trump Administration has deported more than 3 million illegal migrants, including thousands convicted for violent crimes.



The Trump Administration tightened visa programs and their screenings and paused visa processing for 75 high-risk countries to protect the homeland and deter overstays.



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