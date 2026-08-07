Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2026) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) (Besra or the Company) advises that it has received a notice which purports to be given under Section 143 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (CBCA) (Purported S143 Notice) from 8 shareholders, dated 4 August 2026, claiming to represent 22,057,919 common shares, or approximately 5.2% of the issued share capital, of the Company.

The Purported S143 Notice proposes seven resolutions, six dealing with the removal and/or appointment of directors to the Board, and one regarding a review of the Company's Financial Management, Corporate Governance and Regulatory Compliance.

The Company is currently reviewing the Purported S143 Notice and has sought legal advice as to the validity and compliance with the requirements under the CBCA.

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of Directors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308542

Source: Besra Gold Inc.