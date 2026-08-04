Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) (Besra or the Company) refers to its previous announcements in relation to the receipt of a series of purported notices under section 143 of the Canadian Business Corporations Act (CBCA), including its most recent announcement on 16 July 2026.

The Company confirms that the purported shareholder request dated 14 July 2026 is not valid for the purposes of section 143 of the CBCA and accordingly, the Company will not be convening a special meeting of shareholders in response to that notice.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307903

Source: Besra Gold Inc.