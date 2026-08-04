Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) (Besra or the Company) advises that in accordance with Listing Rule 3.16.1, Mr Daniel Coletta of Mirador Corporate has been appointed as Company Secretary, effective immediately.

Mr Coletta is an experienced Chartered Secretary appointed as Company Secretary to several ASX listed and unlisted public companies. Mr Coletta specialises in providing secretarial, governance, finance and corporate advisory services and is a Member of the Governance Institute of Australia and Chartered Accountants Australia & New Zealand.

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 12.6, Mr Daniel Coletta will be the person responsible for communications with ASX in relation to Listing Rule matters.

The Company also advises that Mr Mauro Piccini has resigned as Company Secretary, effective immediately. The Board thanks Mr Piccini for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307902

Source: Besra Gold Inc.