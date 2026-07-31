Perth, West Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2026) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces June 2026 Quarterly Report.

Please click on the link below to read this announcement in full.

https://www.besra.com/20260731-june-26-quarterly-final/

This announcement was authorized for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307441

Source: Besra Gold Inc.