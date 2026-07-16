Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) (Besra or the Company) advises that it has received a further purported shareholder request under Section 143 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (CBCA), dated 14 July 2026.

The Company notes that this follows previous purported Section 143 requests received on 17 June 2026 and 29 June 2026.

The Company notes that in the purported Section 143 request of 14th July 2026, the requesting shareholders have withdrawn Section 143 requests dated 17 June 2026 and 29 June 2026

The Company is currently obtaining legal advice regarding the validity and effect of the most recent purported Section 143 request and will consider its obligations under the CBCA. The Company will update shareholders as appropriate once that review has been completed.

The latest purported Section 143 request proposes shareholder resolutions regarding the removal and appointment of directors, as well as a resolution concerning corporate governance.

The Company notes that, unlike the purported Section 143 requests dated 17 June 2026 and 29 June 2026, the current request does not include proposed resolutions relating to the Gold Purchase Agreement between the Company and Quantum Metal Recovery Inc. dated 8 May 2023.

Besra remains committed to complying with its legal and regulatory obligations and will keep shareholders informed of any material developments.

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of Directors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305426

Source: Besra Gold Inc.