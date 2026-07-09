Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") refers to its announcements, dated 19 June 20261 and 30 June 20262, concerning purported notices received under section 143 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (CBCA). Those notices concerned identical proposed shareholder resolutions dealing principally with the removal and/or appointment of directors, together with a resolution concerning dealings in respect of the Gold Purchase Agreement between the Company and Quantum Metal Recovery Inc dated 8 May 2023.

The Company advises that it has now received advice from its Canadian legal counsel that the purported section 143 requisition notice, dated 17 June 2026, which was delivered immediately following the Company's previous special meeting of shareholders, is not valid for the purposes of section 143 of the CBCA.

Accordingly, the Company does not propose to convene a further special meeting of shareholders in response to that Notice.

Separate and distinct from the foregoing, as outlined to the ASX on 30 June 20262, the Company is seeking legal advice as to the validity and compliance of the Purported 29 June 2026 s.143 Notice.

To the extent that it is determined to be valid, the Company will comply with its legal obligations under the CBCA.

Currently, shareholders are not required to take any action.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

For more information please contact:

1 Besra ASX: BEZ "Receipt of Purported Notice under s.143 of CBCA", dated 19 June 2026.

2 Besra ASX: BEZ "Receipt of Purported Notice under s.143 of CBCA", dated 30 June 2026.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304569

Source: Besra Gold Inc.