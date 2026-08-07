Financière de Tubize SA: Financière de Tubize - 2026 half-year financial report

Half-year financial report 2026
Regulated information 1 August 2026
The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2026 half-year report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be.
- Profit for the first half of 2026: € 100.8 million (€ 95.6 million in 2025, + 5.4%),
- Dividend received from UCB: € 102.3 million (€ 1.45 per share, an increase of 4.3% compared to the previous year),
- 2025 Dividend paid to Financière de Tubize's shareholders in 2026 of € 48.1 million (€ 1.08 per share, an increase of 3.8% compared to the previous year),
- Acquisition, in 2026, of 15,783 UCB shares, for a total amount of € 4.05 million, at an average price of € 256.4. Our stake in UCB has increased from 36.28% on 31 December 2025 to 36,29% on 30 June 2026.
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