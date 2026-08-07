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WKN: A0ETZ2 | ISIN: BE0003823409 | Ticker-Symbol: FTD
Tradegate
06.08.26 | 08:00
196,20 Euro
+1,50 % +2,90
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
189,00192,0019:39
190,10190,8019:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2026 13:46 Uhr
224 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Financière de Tubize SA: Financière de Tubize - 2026 half-year financial report

Half-year financial report 2026
Regulated information 1 August 2026

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2026 half-year report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be.

  • Profit for the first half of 2026: € 100.8 million (€ 95.6 million in 2025, + 5.4%),
  • Dividend received from UCB: € 102.3 million (€ 1.45 per share, an increase of 4.3% compared to the previous year),
  • 2025 Dividend paid to Financière de Tubize's shareholders in 2026 of € 48.1 million (€ 1.08 per share, an increase of 3.8% compared to the previous year),
  • Acquisition, in 2026, of 15,783 UCB shares, for a total amount of € 4.05 million, at an average price of € 256.4. Our stake in UCB has increased from 36.28% on 31 December 2025 to 36,29% on 30 June 2026.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.