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WKN: A0ETZ2 | ISIN: BE0003823409 | Ticker-Symbol: FTD
Tradegate
20.03.26 | 16:46
206,00 Euro
+1,48 % +3,00
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
202,50203,5020.03.
202,50203,0020.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.03.2026 08:10 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Financière de Tubize SA: Financière de Tubize - Annual report 2025

Annual Report 2025
Regulated information 21 March 2026

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2025 annual report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

  • Profit for the financial year: € 93.2 million (€ 90.1 million in 2024, + 3.5%),
  • Full repayment of bank debt in May 2025 (€ 41.3 million at 31 December 2024),
  • Acquisition, in 2025, of 24,487 UCB shares, at an average price of €178.27, for a total amount of €4.4 million, increasing the holding of the Company in UCB from 36.27% on 31 December 2024 to 36.28% on 31 December 2025.

If the general shareholders meeting of 24 April 2026 approves the 2025 annual accounts, including the proposed result appropriation, a gross dividend of € 1.08 (compared to €1.04 for financial year 2024, an increase of 3.85%) will be payable as from 11 May 2026 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 21.

Ex-dividend 7 May 2026
Record date 8 May 2026
Payment date 11 May 2026


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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