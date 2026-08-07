

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vistra Corp. (VST), a power producer and retail energy provider, on Friday reported a decline in net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.



For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company's common stock declined to $258 million from $280 million in the previous year.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.74 billion from $1.33 billion in the same period a year ago.



Operating income increased to $553 million from $515 million in the prior year.



Operating revenue declined to $4.02 billion from $4.25 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA to range between $6.8 billion and $7.6 billion for the full year 2026.



In the pre-market trading, Vistra Corp is 0.37% lesser at $140.90 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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