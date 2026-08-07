Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that experienced sales manager Warren Haughton has joined the Company to help with the upcoming expansion of the Business Hub in both Canada and the U.S.

With his 24 years of sales experience as both a representative and a manager, combined with positions in marketing and customer service, Mr. Haughton possesses a well-rounded perspective of the sales life cycle, which Tenet believes will serve the Company well as it prepares to introduce the Business Hub to new markets. Mr. Haughton's proven track record of having designed and implemented successful growth and expansion strategies in various industries in both Canada and the U.S. was also of great importance to Tenet. Most recently, he was the station director at a Montreal radio station where, in addition to managing the station, he managed the sales team that accounted for the majority of the station's revenue, while routinely exceeding sales projections during his 5-year tenure. Mr. Haughton is expected to leverage his extensive network in both Canada and the U.S. and work closely with the Company's Director of Strategic Partnerships & Financial Institutions, Fredi Tasciyan, to help expand the Cubeler Business Hub to SMEs in both Canada and the U.S. primarily through programs targeting accountants, bookkeepers and business associations.

Investor Awareness Consultant

Tenet also announced that it has signed a two-month agreement with investor awareness consultant Tatiana Perez. Ms. Perez is an accomplished digital communications professional specializing in providing investor awareness services to publicly listed companies. During her mandate with Tenet, she will be tasked with developing investor-focused content, manage multi-platform digital distribution and support shareholder engagement across social media and capital markets channels. As the Company anticipates reaching a number of important milestones over the next few months, her work will focus on transforming Tenet's corporate developments into clear, educational content while helping the Company maintain consistent visibility with retail and institutional investors all in compliance with applicable regulations and disclosure requirements.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release are available in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Tenet's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are urged to carefully consider these risks and uncertainties and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308530

Source: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.