Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that its supply chain services related sales for the month of July 2026 were approximately $16.8 million, prompting the Company to update its full year 2026 revenue guidance range to between $120,000,000 and $130,000,000 (up from $100,000,000 to $110,000,000).

The updated revenue guidance is based on the execution of sales agreements already in place and does not take into account any new sales agreements that Tenet may enter into between the date of this release and the end of 2026, which may materially impact the Company's sales. The guidance moreover excludes potential sales that may result from the commercialization of Tenet's data derived products, which may also have an impact on Tenet's 2026 sales. The Company may therefore further update today's numbers if and when material facts that could affect the Company's 2026 sales become known to the Company.

In addition to sharing guidance on its top line, Tenet also has plans to begin providing guidance on non-diluted earnings per share when the Company files its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 later this month.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) the potential refiling and/or restatement of certain financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) as a result of potential material misstatements; (ii) the granting of a partial revocation order by the OSC; (iii) the granting of a full revocation order by the OSC; (iv) the completion of the previously announced private placement; and (v) the timing and outcome of the OSC's review of the Company's disclosure record, and general economic and business conditions. Reference should also be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in Tenet's annual and interim reports, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for a description of major risk factors relating to Tenet. Although Tenet has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307884

Source: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.