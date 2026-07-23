Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with the Shanghai Guiqi Trading Company Ltd. ("SGT") for the registration on the Cubeler Platform of SGT's import/export small and medium enterprise clients.

SGT (https://porsinshop.top) provides import/export brokerage services to approximately 2,000 Chinese SMEs located in 13 provinces including Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong. Tenet is particularly focused on bringing Chinese import/export SMEs to Cubeler during the summer and fall of 2026 to increase the likelihood of establishing meaningful partnerships between Canadian and U.S. SMEs and those Chinese SMEs ahead of the launch of the revamped Cubeler Business Hub in Canada and the U.S., planned for August 2026. The revamped platform will introduce platform members to the "SME Match" agentic AI feature, which consists in the continuous analysis of the registered SMEs' data to match them with business opportunities both locally and internationally. Tenet believes that today's announced partnership will help attract SMEs from all three countries to the platform and bring the international aspect of the platform to the forefront as the Company looks to gradually expand its services to help connect SMEs around the globe.

Under the terms of the partnership agreement, SGT will be able to charge its clients a service fee related to the revenue that they generate from any foreign partnerships realized as a result of a connection made on Cubeler. Meanwhile, Tenet will benefit from the increased data the new SMEs will bring to the Cubeler Platform, including valuable import/export commercial data linked to all three countries. The partnership with SGT marks the first of a planned series such partnership, specifically targeting import/export SMEs, that Tenet is pursuing to help with the global expansion of the Cubeler Business Hub.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Development Platform, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

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Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) the potential refiling and/or restatement of certain financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) as a result of potential material misstatements; (ii) the granting of a partial revocation order by the OSC; (iii) the granting of a full revocation order by the OSC; (iv) the completion of the previously announced private placement; and (v) the timing and outcome of the OSC's review of the Company's disclosure record, and general economic and business conditions. Reference should also be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in Tenet's annual and interim reports, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for a description of major risk factors relating to Tenet. Although Tenet has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.