Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that it has begun the process to have its shares once again be listed for trading on the OTCQB exchange in the United States.

U.S. based investors are currently able to trade Tenet's common shares in limited and restricted fashion through the OTC Market's Pink exchange. The Company is looking to return to a period of better liquidity for its U.S. investor base, particularly as it gets closer to making the Cubeler Business Hub available to U.S. small and medium sized businesses. The listing upgrade to the OTCQB will allow a larger pool of U.S. investors to trade the Company's common shares as Tenet makes the U.S. expansion of its service offerings a point of emphasis during the summer of 2026.

Tenet expects the OTCQB listing to be in place prior to the filing of the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2026, which is due by August 31, 2026. The Company also has plans to apply to have its securities reinstated for trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market following the filing of those second quarter 2026 financial results.

Granting of Incentive Stock Options

Tenet also announced that, pursuant to its stock option plan, the Company granted a total of 14,970,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and employees to purchase common shares of the Company at a price of $0.25 per shares. The stock options will expire in July 2031 and will vest over a period of twelve months, with 40% vesting only in the 12th month. The grant marks the first issuance of stock options by the Company since 2023.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Development Platform, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

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Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) the potential refiling and/or restatement of certain financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) as a result of potential material misstatements; (ii) the granting of a partial revocation order by the OSC; (iii) the granting of a full revocation order by the OSC; (iv) the completion of the previously announced private placement; and (v) the timing and outcome of the OSC's review of the Company's disclosure record, and general economic and business conditions. Reference should also be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in Tenet's annual and interim reports, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for a description of major risk factors relating to Tenet. Although Tenet has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305739

Source: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.