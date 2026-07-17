Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), as described in its news release dated July 13, 2026.

Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate of 30,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1.5M. The Private Placement was originally announced on July 13, 2026, for gross proceeds of up to $1.2M but was subsequently upsized to $1.5M to provide the Company with a little more financial cushion as it looks to bring its data derived products to market in North America.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement primarily to finalize the relaunch of the Company's Cubeler Business Hub by making it available to SMEs in both the U.S. and Canada simultaneous with the integration of Chinese SMEs to follow shortly thereafter. The Company actively began the recruitment of Chinese import/export companies in early July to help provide immediate international business opportunities to North American SMEs at the relaunch of the Business Hub.

The Shares were issued pursuant to available prospectus exemptions under applicable Canadian securities laws and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Private Placement in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Certain qualified individuals and registered investment dealers ("Finders"), who assisted the Company with respect to the Private Placement, received from the Company, in compliance with securities laws, a cash finder's fee equal to 5% of the gross proceeds they helped raise. No insiders of the Company participated in the Private Placement.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Development Platform, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

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Tenet Fintech Group Inc.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) the potential refiling and/or restatement of certain financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) as a result of potential material misstatements; (ii) the granting of a partial revocation order by the OSC; (iii) the granting of a full revocation order by the OSC; (iv) the completion of the previously announced private placement; and (v) the timing and outcome of the OSC's review of the Company's disclosure record, and general economic and business conditions. Reference should also be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in Tenet's annual and interim reports, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for a description of major risk factors relating to Tenet. Although Tenet has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.