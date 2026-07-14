Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Development Platform, today announced plans to conduct a private placement financing by issuing up to 24 million common shares at a price of $0.05 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1.2 million (the "Private Placement") to assist the Company in the completion and commercialization of its product offering destined for the North American market.

Given that the Company was not authorized to raise capital while its securities were under a failure to file cease trade order (the "FFCTO"), with the exception of the private placement financing to meet urgent financial obligations closed on June 9, 2026 under a partial revocation of the FFCTO granted to the Company by the Ontario Securities Commission, the Company's last capital raise dates back to March 2025. While not being able to access the capital markets for over a year significantly delayed the roll out of the Company's North American product offering, the Company's increasing use of agentic AI has allowed it to partially make up for the time lost. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the private placement primarily to finalize the relaunch of the Company's Cubeler Platform, which would see the platform be made available to SMEs in both the U.S. and Canada simultaneous with the integration of Chinese SMEs to follow shortly thereafter. This platform relaunch is also to include the implementation of agentic AI able to continuously analyze SME data to match Canadian, U.S. and Chinese members with business opportunities both locally and internationally.

The Private Placement will be conducted on a prospectus-exempt basis with investors: (i) resident in Canada in reliance upon the accredited investor exemption under section 73.3 of the Securities Act (Ontario) or section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as applicable; and (ii) resident in offshore jurisdictions pursuant to available prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Development Platform, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) the potential refiling and/or restatement of certain financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) as a result of potential material misstatements; (ii) the granting of a partial revocation order by the OSC; (iii) the granting of a full revocation order by the OSC; (iv) the completion of the previously announced private placement; and (v) the timing and outcome of the OSC's review of the Company's disclosure record, and general economic and business conditions. Reference should also be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in Tenet's annual and interim reports, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for a description of major risk factors relating to Tenet. Although Tenet has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.