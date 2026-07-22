Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that it has amended the terms of the accelerated expiry clause of its outstanding warrants issued between September 2024 and December 2024 (the "2024 Warrants") and the those issued in March 2025 (the "2025 Warrants").

The 2024 Warrants have an exercise price of $0.20 and are set to expire three years after the date of their issuance, while the 2025 Warrants have an exercise price of $0.15 and are set to expire two years following the date of their issuance. Both the 2024 Warrants and the 2025 Warrants contain an accelerated expiry date provision stating that if at any time the price of the common shares of Tenet closes at or above $0.30 for 10 consecutive trading days, the expiry date of the warrants will be reduced to thirty 30 days and any warrants remaining unexercised after that date will be cancelled (the "Accelerated Expiry Date Provision"). Tenet has amended the Accelerated Expiry Date Provision to now state that if at any time the price of the common shares of Tenet closes at or above $0.30 for 10 consecutive trading days (the "Trigger Date"), the expiry date of the warrants will be reduced to one hundred and fifty (150) days such that each warrant holder will have to exercise at least 20% of the warrants the holder holds within the first thirty (30) days following the Trigger Date, another 20% of the original number of warrants held within sixty (60) days following the Trigger Date, followed by another 20% of the original number of warrants held within ninety (90) days following the Trigger Date, then another 20% of the original number of warrants held within one hundred and twenty (120) days following the Trigger Date, and finally the remaining 20% of the original number of warrants held within one hundred and fifty (150) days following the Trigger Date (the "Revised Accelerated Expiry Date"). Any portion of a warrant holder's warrants subject to the Revised Accelerated Expiry Date remaining unexercised following each 30-day period after the Trigger Date will be cancelled.

So, in summary, following the Trigger Date:

20% of the original warrant position must be exercised within the first 30 days;

An additional 20% must be exercised within 60 days;

An additional 20% within 90 days;

An additional 20% within 120 days; and

The remaining 20% within 150 days.

As such, subject to the Revised Accelerated Expiry Date, 20% of the 2024 Warrants and the 2025 Warrants will either be exercised or cancelled after each 30-day period following the Trigger Date.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler Business Development Platform, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tenet to be materially different from the outlook or any future results, performance or achievements implied by such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) the potential refiling and/or restatement of certain financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) as a result of potential material misstatements; (ii) the granting of a partial revocation order by the OSC; (iii) the granting of a full revocation order by the OSC; (iv) the completion of the previously announced private placement; and (v) the timing and outcome of the OSC's review of the Company's disclosure record, and general economic and business conditions. Reference should also be made to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) in Tenet's annual and interim reports, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available via the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) under Tenet's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, for a description of major risk factors relating to Tenet. Although Tenet has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements reflect information as of the date on which they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, unless required by applicable securities laws. In the event the Company does update any forward-looking statement, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to that statement, related matters, or any other forward-looking statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306041

Source: Tenet Fintech Group Inc.