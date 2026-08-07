Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2026) - Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE: GLDR) ("Golden Rapture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with 1544230 Ontario Inc. and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in four mineral claim cells located approximately 500 metres south of NexGold Mining's proposed Goliath Project open pit, located approximately 20 kilometres east of Dryden, Ontario.

This newly acquired South of Goliath ground is readily accessible by existing roads and benefits from established regional infrastructure. This acquisition further expands the Golden Rapture's land position in one of northwestern Ontario's most active gold exploration districts.

According to publicly available information released by NexGold Mining, the Goliath Gold Project hosts the following mineral inventory:

Mineral Reserves:

Proven: 210,000 ounces of gold and 731,000 ounces of silver

Probable: 1.1 million ounces of gold and 993,000 ounces of silver

Mineral Resources:

Measured & Indicated: 2.1 million ounces of gold

Inferred: 0.8 million ounces of gold

Source: https://nexgold.com/goliath-gold-complex/

Further details regarding the acquisition and the Company's exploration plans for the property will be provided as they become available.

Swell Bay Property Exploration Update

Richard Rivet said,

"We are also waiting for assay results from our recently completed prospecting and surface sampling program at our newly acquired Swell Bay patented mineral claims located in the Fort Frances area. Will announce these results as soon as we receive them."

Property History



The earliest recorded work on the Swell Bay property dates back to the 1890's, when initial developments included the sinking of shafts along with several pits and trenches. Visible gold was reported and observed historically, and confirmed by other geologists years later and also recently. Gold mineralization is hosted not only within quartz veins but also throughout the shear zones, suggesting the potential for a broader and more structurally controlled gold-bearing system. Historical results by King's Bay Gold in 2001 returned exceptionally strong assay results, including grades of up to 718.06 g/t Au and 535.93 g/t Au.



Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report - Swell Bay Property, prepared for Kings Bay Gold Corp. by Consulting Geologist Desmond Cullen and J. Garry Clark, H.B.Sc., Geology, F.G.A.C., dated October 2001.

Qualified Person

The information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Archibald, P.Geo., consulting geologist for Golden Rapture. John is independent and not a Director and is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Purchase Agreement

Golden Rapture will acquire a 100% interest in the "South of Goliath Property" by making a $600.00 cash payment and immediately issuing a total of 200,000 "GLDR" shares to the sellers.

The sellers will retain a 1.5% NSR on all gold or mineable products.

The purchase agreement is subject to CSE approval.

About Golden Rapture Mining

Golden Rapture Mining is a newly listed exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential projects. We are proud to have assembled a portfolio of five (5) exceptional gold projects, encompassing a total of 25 historical, underexplored mine shafts, which are also located near established gold producers.

Golden Rapture became listed on March 14 of 2024, and presently has 52,389,390 shares issued.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308521

Source: Golden Rapture Mining Corporation